CORUNNA — The 126th Michigan Army National Guard Band performed a variety of patriotic and other songs Sunday for a full house at the McCurdy Park Community Center.
The 12- member band, known as “The Governor’s Own,” performed in honor of Veterans Day, which is Thursday.
Owosso Musicale members, who sponsored the event, performed “America the Beautiful” at the start of the program and former State Rep. Francis “Bus” Spaniola introduced the performers.
The event also honored a pair of local women veterans who served during World War II. Corunna VFW Chaplain Irene Hosking, who served in the Army, and Genny Jennings, who was a Marine at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The featured band is assigned to the Michigan National Guard Headquarters in Lansing and is stationed at the Grand Valley Armory in Grand Rapids.
The band serves the military for ceremonies and parades, and entertains troops at the pleasure of our adjutant general and governor; performs for civilian events in Michigan; and trains for military service.
For more than 50 years, the 126th Army Band has performed throughout Michigan and the world.
Currently, the band is under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kimberly Ferrante and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Schwallier.
