VENICE TWP. — The Northwest Venice United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Geeck and Wilkinson roads, is having its annual Christmas Fellowship Supper at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Guests are asked to bring a passing dish and their own table service. Rolls and beverages will be furnished.
Tatum LePino will present a program on Japan and her time visiting that country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.