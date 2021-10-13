OWOSSO — Eva Peron’s meteoric rise from poverty to political influence in Argentina is coming to life in a major way on the Lebowsky Center Stage.
The Tony-Award winning musical “EVITA” — Peron’s nickname — chronicling Peron’s journey from poor, illegitimate child to the first lady of Argentina in the 1940s to early 1950s, opens at 8 p.m. Friday, marking the Lebowsky’s second indoor show after an 18-month coronavirus hiatus. Additional performances are slated for 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 8 p.m. shows Oct. 22-23 and a 3 p.m. show Oct. 24.
Masks will be required for all audience members regardless of vaccination status. The entire cast is vaccinated, according to Lebowsky board member Josh Holliday.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s expansive score, featuring the grand anthem “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” will be brought to life by a nine-piece orchestra and 25 Lebowsky actors in what many cast and crew Tuesday described as a powerhouse, Broadway-caliber performance.
“We’re so excited that in this production we have a bunch of new people, new faces to the Lebowsky center stage,” Holliday said. “We have several people from the Lansing area, some people from Flint, and a lot of really great music teachers are actually in this cast for such a music intensive show. It’s quite special to have that.”
The musical is similar to “Les Miserables” in that every word of dialogue is sung. Megan Meyer, who will play the lead role of Eva Peron, said the show does a great job of marrying elements from a dramatic play with what many expect in a musical.
“What’s kind of hard and sometimes you lose in musicals is the depth that you can get from a dramatic play, so I like that this musical kind of brings the depth into a musical,”Meyer said, adding “Eva Peron is such a unique, strong character, but she does have her weak moments.”
Born into poverty in Los Toldos, Argentina, in May 1919, Maria Eva Duarte dreamed of becoming an actress, often performing skits with her sister Erminda to pass the time during childhood. The loss of her father at age 7 made life increasingly difficult, but around age 15 she fled to Buenos Aires with a boyfriend to chase her dreams of stardom.
The young woman found work with a number of theater companies, though her life ultimately changed in 1945 when she married military leader Juan Peron. He became president the following year, with Eva Peron using her position as first lady to improve the lives of the poor before her death from cancer at age 33.
Lebowsky newcomer Benji Cates is tasked with portraying Juan Peron, a role he enjoys given its complexity.
“Juan Peron definitely gets to go through a gamut of emotions,” Cates said. “As a person, I tend to be very cartoony. I work in schools so I have a very vivacious personality but this part allows me to be a little bit more subdued and subtle as I go through the emotions of running for president and winning, and having to go through all that but then also being married to a woman who is slowly dying and experiencing that in front of you.
“It definitely is an interesting experience of getting to work through those emotions on stage and I hope that those emotions come through to the audience.”
Cates moved to Owosso last year, and currently works as the middle school and high school choir director, as well as the general music teacher at the elementary level, for Montrose Community Schools.
“One of the big selling points of this community was seeing that they had a really top of the line playhouse here and I knew that I wanted to audition as soon as I could,” Cates said. An email to Artistic Director Garrett Bradley helped Cates line up an audition for “EVITA,” and while the cast has been incredibly friendly and welcoming, Cates admits the standard at Lebowsky is a lot to live up to.
“The most intimidating thing about whole process was just moving into that lead part alongside the extremely talented other leads,” Cates said. “They are just absolutely excellent, they are absolutely professionals and that is one of the biggest drivers for me is trying to be at that level.”
Both Meyer and Cates admit they can hardly contain their excitement for opening night, a return to live performances after such a long time away.
“It’s going to be a release of a lot of built up artistic tension, I’m just so excited,” Cates said. “I think it’s going to be overwhelming and surreal when that moment comes on Friday, getting to perform.”
“There’s nothing that beats live theater,” Meyer added. “The fact that we’re coming back from the pandemic, live for the first time in almost two years now with such a big powerhouse show, an emotional show, you just don’t want to miss that.”
For more information about “EVITA,” call (989) 723-4003 or visit lebowskycenter.com.
