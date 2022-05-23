CHESANING — When stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in most social gatherings, Jeff Roy knew he’d have to get creative.
Roy, 55, owner of Jeff Roy’s Barber Shop of Chesaning, decided to turn back the clock to the 1980s, when his family used to “come up and cruise town all the time.” After all, COVID restrictions couldn’t stop townsfolk from cruising town in their cars.
“My kids wanted to do (a cruise night),” Roy said. “They thought it’d be a perfect socially-distanced entertainment thing, since we could just drive around in our cars.”
Roy, his wife, Dottie, and his kids organized an event he called “Chesaning Cruze night,” inviting the public to partake in a Roy family pastime. Two years later, Chesaning Cruze night is alive and well, if Saturday is any indication. Roy said the event, which runs every third Saturday of each month between April and October, sometimes generates up to 200 people, depending on the weather.
Roy said the atmosphere at Chesaning Cruze night is “family-oriented,” and sometimes they get a variety of vehicles, including mini bikes, side-by-sides, scooters and tricycles. He said he’s had people come from as far as Detroit and Pinconning to participate.
“There’s no rules, no money, it’s all free and family-oriented,” Roy said. “People want to show off their cars and enjoy camaraderie.”
At Saturday’s Chesaning Cruze night, several cars drove through the downtown, honking and revving their engines as they cruised on by. Many cruisers parked their cars outside McGeehan Funeral Home and joined in the camaraderie. Dottie Roy said several businesses in the town, including the funeral home, ACE Hardware and Dollar General let them use their parking lots for the Cruze nights.
One Cruz-goer, Doug Harder, has been participating in cruise nights in Michigan for 45 years. He parked a red 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe in the parking lot outside McGeehan Funeral Home.
“I love showing cars and getting together with people,” Harder said. “Everybody loves their car, doesn’t matter if it’s a Corvette or a Ford. Some people may see things they like, other people may go ‘it’s not my cup of tea.’”
Roy said he’s heard from several business owners in Chesaning that the Cruze nights are an asset. Bob Fish, owner of Malt Shop, said business at his Chesaning ice cream shop skyrockets on Cruze nights.
“It triples my business. We’re swamped until after close, and we usually end up staying an extra hour,” Fish said.
The next Chesaning Cruze night is June 18. More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
