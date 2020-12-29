DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days Royalty Committee is accepting applications for 2021 Railroad Days queen, attendant, princess and prince.
The qualifications for Miss Railroad Days candidates are: They must be between the ages of 15 and 20 years, currently attend or did attend Durand Area High School, or have a Durand mailing address.
Scholarships provided by Randy Wise of Durand and Railroad Days in the amount of $1,000 for the queen and $500 for her attendant will be awarded at the end of their reigns.
The princess contest is sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Club and the prince contest is sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand. The contests are for girls/boys ages 7 through 10 who attend Durand Area Schools or have a Durand mailing address.
Contestants will be photographed courtesy of A&R Portraits. A crowning ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station, 200 Railroad St.
The queen, attendant, princess and prince will represent the 46th Durand Railroad Days festival, slated for May 13-16.
Applications are available on the Durand Railroad Days website, durandrailroaddays.com, and can also be found on Durand Railroad Days’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
Applications must be delivered or postmarked by Jan. 8. Additional details are provided with applications. Questions may be directed to Lioness Martha Owens at (810) 923-3308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.