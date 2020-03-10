OWOSSO — A local special needs singing group is going out into the Shiawassee County community, performing sing-alongs for the elderly and other groups — and improving their social and employment skills at the same time.
“Vocal Variations,” a group of 10 to 12 special needs adults, led by guitar-strumming instructors Vicky Jenks and Gerry Hodges, is part of the skill building program of Shiawassee Health and Wellness in Owosso.
The group has been in existence since 2014 and has different members every year.
Vocal Variations recently performed for residents of Pleasant View in Caledonia Township. The audience of 30 to 40 clapped and sang along.
Among the songs the group performed, along with offering tambourine and maracas accompaniment were “You Are My Sunshine,” “Rocky Top,” “Coming Around the Mountain,” “Rocking Robin,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and others.
One of the benefits of the sing-a-longs is that music can help the elderly maintain their memory skills and offer a fun social outlet. But performing some of the songs also helps the performers, Jenks said.
“That (to help with memory of the seniors) is one of our goals of our group,” Jenks said. “But we work with special needs individuals and they are working on their skills. And being in the public is helping with their social skills.”
Added Hodges, “They work as a team. We all have to come prepared with equipment and they all wear their T-shirts and they show interaction and we go all over Shiawassee County. It’s year-round and we’re always looking for new places to go.”
One of the members who offered his dancing skills at Pleasant View was Cody Sherman. He loves the upbeat songs and isn’t afraid to lead the way with some dancing.
“I like ‘Blue Suede (Shoes)’ and ‘Rocky Top,’” Sherman said.
Jenks said the group performs regularly.
“We sing twice a week in the community and we usually have 12 to 14 spots that we sing at every month — places like the Meadows, Pleasant View, Durand Convalescent Home and the Olive Branch in Perry. There’s a lot of different places that we have gone to and are currently going to. They are adults with disabilities who are working on their skills in the community and doing it in a fun way. And so we’re learning life skills and we’re helping the elderly at the same time,” she said.
“The songs that we sing are songs that people have known since they were little — a lot of hit songs and folk songs like, ‘You are My Sunshine,’ ‘Rocky Top,’ ‘Rockin’ Robin,’ ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ We have like a half an hour set that we do at every place that we sing,” she said.
Jenks added that every week is different for the Vocal Variations. The group meets Tuesdays and Thursdays and each member wears a team T-shirt, which builds a sense of responsibility. Along with performing, each member also introduces themselves before or after singing.
“The sing team is an all-around class that incorporates team building, active listening skills, money management, communication, socialization, fine and gross motor skills, safety and time management while fully engrossed in the community, Jenks said.
“We have seen great things with this class and hope it will continue for years to come,” she said.
