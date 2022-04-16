OHS choirs enjoy Chicago field trip, ‘Moulin Rouge’ performance

OWOSSO — When students walk in her classroom, Jessica Nieuwkoop teaches more than notes, solfege and rhythms.
“I think choir and music are some of the only classes were you can do all of the things at once – we are learning language, we are learning history, we are learning math, we are learning how to be better humans, how to perform, and work with other people – you get everything in one location,” Nieuwkoop said. “We really work on building a family, a supportive environment for people to work on being better musicians.”
As part of teaching students how to perform, Nieuwkoop, the choir director at Owosso High School for 14 years, takes her choirs frequently to Chicago and New York on educational field trips.
“We try to provide additional opportunities for students to go watch professional performers and experience different world things,” Nieuwkoop said.
After a one-year field trip hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students from the Owosso High School choirs took a one-day trip to Chicago April 8, where they were treated to a musical performance of the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge” at James M. Nederlander Theatre.
“The theatre was gorgeous, and we had decent seats,” said Morgan Yerrick, who was wearing a “Moulin Rouge” shirt in school Monday. Yerrick wasn’t the only one; A.J. Minton was also sporting “Moulin Rouge” clothing that she got on the trip.
“It was a very amazing show, with amazing vocals and a great story,” Madalyn Hasyn said. “It was a little tear-jerker, but it was a very beautiful show.”
A trip to Chicago wouldn’t be complete without taking advantage of the great food the city has to offer, and by the sound of it, the students did just that.
“I’m a big foodie, so I was the most excited about trying all the restaurants down there,” Jenaya Hill said. “Specifically, we went to this place called Grand Lux Café. That was by far the best sandwich (chicken, bacon and avocado, with a side of sweet potato fries) I’ve ever had in my life.”
Minton added the Shirley Temples were good as well, and Jacob Cummings agreed.
When asked their favorite part of the trip, several students, including Sam Thayer, said it was enjoying life in the big city.
“That’s something we don’t get to do a lot,” Thayer said.
Owosso High School has a total of five choirs. Thayer, Minton, Cummings, Hasyn, Hill and Yerrick are all members of Madrigals, one of the choir program’s two audition ensembles. Madrigals is a mixed ensemble that is typically reserved for upperclassmen, although Cummings and Yerrick are sophomores.
One thing was a common theme among the students: they all loved choir class.
“When you go to choir class, nothing else matters,” Yerrick said. “You’re with your friends and family.”
“I love choir because music is personally very therapeutic to me,” Cummings said. “Having something to go to at the end of the day after all the stress from all your classes, it’s nice to be able to have that.”
Thayer, Minton, and Hasyn are seniors. Thayer and Minton don’t plan on studying music in college, but still want to be active musically. Hasyn is a different story.
“I’m majoring in musical theater at Northern Michigan University, and I’m going there on a scholarship. I do plan on branching out and moving on to New York after college, and I’m going to be a performer,” Hasyn said.
The Owosso High School choirs have their annual Cabaret coming up, which has been a program tradition for over 50 years, according to Nieuwkoop. Tickets go on sale on May 2, and the performances are May 13, 14 and 15. The May 13 and 14 concerts are at 7 p.m., and the May 15 performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 on the choir’s website or $15 at the door.
