OWOSSO TWP. — The “En plein air” group of painters, based in the Lansing area, visited DeVries Nature Conservancy Thursday to capture the nature center’s sunflower field on canvas.
About a dozen painters set up around a field near the conservancy’s main campus to capture the field of yellow blooms under bright, blue skies. En plein air simply means in the open air in French.
Group co-leader Juanita Baldwin said they have been painting together in outdoors settings for about eight years.
Co-leader Andrea Jeris said group members enjoy visiting Owosso.
“We love Owosso because they always have sunflowers. We may have one in our backyard, but never a whole field.”
Members of the group have displayed their work at the Shiawassee Arts Center in the past, the two women said.
Group members currently have work on display at the Framer’s Edge, 1856 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.