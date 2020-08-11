Chamber cancels Oktoberfest because of virus orders

OWOSSO — The biergarten will be closed this October in Owosso; the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it is canceling this year’s Oktoberfest.
“Due to the recent executive order affecting outdoor gatherings, the Oktoberfest planning committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” the organization said in a press release. “Oktoberfest requires several months of advance preparation, therefore the decision to cancel the ‘biergarten’ and polka dance had to be made now.
“The committee is working hard to coordinate a few fun events for Oct. 10, so stay tuned to the Oktoberfest in Owosso Facebook page for event listings,” the release states.
“Eighty percent of the event’s budget is spent locally and hundreds of out-of-town visitors also add revenue to our local economy. Local festivals, fairs and events have far more economic impact than many may realize,” Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason said.
“We were hopeful that we could celebrate with everyone in October but our current situation makes that impossible. We thank all of you, whether you’re one of our many sponsors, local business vendors, volunteers or patrons and we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with you once again on Oct. 8-9, 2021.”
The local event, modeled after Frankenmuth’s famous party and those in Germany, began in 2014. The centerpiece is the biergarten where polka and other style bands perform while patrons can partake in various types of beer.
In the inaugural year, then-Mayor Ben Frederick tapped a ceremonial keg to open the weekend festival.
Lenny Gomulka and the Chicago Push Band have been a mainstay polka band during the festival’s run.
Numerous events throughout this year have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide orders prohibiting large gatherings.
