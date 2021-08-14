Stronghold to close out SUMMERPraise! season

OWOSSO — Stronghold Quartet will conclude the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday as they take the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Water St.
“We have been blessed with incredibly nice weather this season,” event organizer Lynn Webster said.
“Even when rain has happened earlier in the day. Our crowds have been very faithful in their attendance. Owosso First Church of the Nazarene had graciously been willing to be an alternate rain site at its community center, and thankfully it wasn’t needed.”
Stronghold Quartet consists of singers from the Howell/Fowlerville area: tenor Don Byers, lead singer Dennis Byers, baritone Jim Kitchen and bass singer Bill Neathamer. Dan Dodd and Ben Kitchen run the sound.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Restrooms are available. An offering will be taken to help support the group.
A survey is planned regarding the season; bring a pen or pencil to fill out the survey
Call Lynn or Diana at (989) 723-1288 for any additional information.
