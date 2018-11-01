CORUNNA — Experts from Peacock Road Family Tree Farm will lead evergreen Christmas wreath-making workshops at the Community District Library branches.
Class times are 6 to 8 p.m. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. The cost is $10 per registrant, payable in advance. The program is limited to CDL cardholders.
The Bancroft branch will host the workshop Nov. 27. For more information, call (989) 634-5689.
The Corunna branch class is Nov. 29. Call (989) 743-4800 for more information.
For information about events at all seven locations of CDL visit mycdl.org.
