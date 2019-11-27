Dear Santa,
Emery wants an “Avengers” collection. Lucy wants a princess dress up collection. Daddy wants a back scratcher. Ma-Ma wants a family picture.
Emery Justice
Emerson Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I want a baby tiger. Please send a cage as I only have a barn. I want a car so that I can drive like daddy. Thank you. Have a good Thanksgiving.
Love,
Hunter
Hunter Mitchell
Audrey’s Academy, Pre-kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch. I would play “Fortnite” and “Mario Cart.”
Love,
Britton
Britton Barrett
New Lothrop, Second grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board please.
Blake Morgan
New Lothrop, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board and a gymnastics bar and tank tops and crayons and a helicopter and a cafe.
Harper Dillon
Durand, Second grade
Dear Santa,
I really want a real live puppy. I will give you a cookie and hot cocoa. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Rylee
Rylee Kline, Second grade
Dear Santa,
I really want some box fort stuff. And you can make it. And I want to see your reindeer. And I want a real live unicorn and giraffe.
Love,
Delia
Delia Reidsman, Third grade
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is Blinger. I have always wanted it. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Hannah Birchmeier, Second grade
New Lothrop
Dear Santa,
I hope to move up north with my Papa Ken so we can bear hunt. Please just bring me a new collar for my new pup Maggie. She will be the best bear dog ever. Please give my cousin Landon a hug in heaven. I miss him.
Love,
Ty
Tyler Watson, Fifth Grade
Morrice
Dear Santa,
I would like a scooter, a bike, a puppy, the Lion King book and a horse book.
Kaitlyn Cesal
New Lothrop, First grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a gaming laptop, stuff for hunting, a 12-gauge shotgun, items for showing livestock, driving lines, ring weights, farming toys and Nerf guns.
Brayden Cesal
New Lothrop, Fourth Grade
Dear Santa,
I tried to be a good girl and what I want to have for Christmas is a bike, and I love you so much.
Love,
Arabella
Arabella Neilson
New Lothrop, Second grade
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a phone. How do you know when it is close to Christmas that you know people are being good or bad? I also want a puppy for Christmas. How are the elves during Christmas time? When you go to people’s houses, what are you favorite cookies?
Hayden Green
Byron,
Dear Santa,
I want the new iPhone 11 Pro. What list am I on? I have been very good this year and have all A’s in school. I also want a puppy.
Jordan Hahn
Byron,
Dear Santa,
This year I would like Pokemon, Bakugan Battle Brawlers, Osmo, LOL, robot, Pikeme Pops, Hexbug Battle Bots and gift cards. I have been a very good boy.
Aiden Eickholt
New Lothrop, Third grade
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be a really good boy this year. I would like Hiddenside Legos, Lego football stadium Lego boost, hardware, Ready to Robot Cars, Battle Bots and a Minecraft Nintendo Switch game.
Noah Eickholt
New Lothrop, Second grade
Dear Santa,
May I have a playhouse and a vanity and makeup and a horse and new boots? Also, lots of snow.
Dakota Guel
Perry Elementary, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good, ask CaCa, our elf. I hope you have a very great Christmas. For Christmas, I would like a hover board and a Rainbow Surprise Doll. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love,
MaKenna Anne Zervan
MaKenna Zervan
Byron Elementary, Third grade
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? This year, I want a horse for Christmas. I would also like an art kit.
Love,
Danny
Daniel Schneider
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus. For Christmas can you bring me a new bike?
Love,
Bre
Brielle Garrett
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you do not run into a snowstorm! Can I have a Barbie Dream House?
Love,
Chloee
Chloee Stoughton
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph feeling good? I want Paw Patrol action figures. I don’t want you to run into a blizzard.
From,
Abel
Abel Solomon
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
Do you like hot chocolate? I want a BFF Lego Pet Center for Christmas.
From,
Sophia
Sophia Bronson
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How are the elves on the shelf? Can I have a Fin Fun Mermaid Tail for Christmas, please?
Love,
Madelynn
Madelynn Cervantes
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How do the elves make your toys? I would like a Fortnite Nerf Gun with 100 bullets.
Love,
Tanner
Tanner Richards,
Else Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I hope Rudolph is feeling good. Can you get me an RC Car?
From,
Dennis
Dennis Smith
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
Do your elves have points on the tips of their ears? I want a Welliewisher on Christmas, please and thank you.
Love,
Jade
Jade LaBrecque
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite food? I want a puppy stuffed animal. I hope your elves are feeling good.
Love,
Chase
Chase Perrien
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I hope Rudolph is OK. I want a pup and Lego Box.
Love,
Eliza
Eliza Byrne
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I want a doll.
From,
Katelyn
Katelyn Sweet
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
Do you have children? And what are their names? Can I have a Bokan.
Love,
Lilli Wilkinson
Lillian Wilkinson
Else Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I would like puzzles and Legos and games.
From,
Arrand
Arrand Webb
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I want to know if the elves are working hard. I want blast toys.
From,
Nolan
Nolan Fuja
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookies and milk? Thanks for Christmas, your reindeer and elves, Santa. I love Christmas.
Love,
Jasmine
Jasmine Rood
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How will you get in because I don’t have a chimney. I want a big Thrasher X toy!
From,
Blake
Blake Handa
Else Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph really have a red nose or is it only in the movie? For Christmas I want a stuffed animal kitten.
From,
Celeste
Celeste Strittmatter
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
What are all your reindeer names? For Christmas I want a remote controlled princess car.
From,
Sadie
Sadie Tate
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing this year? I want a notebook.
Love,
Zayden
Zayden Bukovick
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you do not run into a Snowstorm. I would love some new Beyblades.
From,
Evan
Evan Eicher
Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.