Dear Santa,

Emery wants an “Avengers” collection. Lucy wants a princess dress up collection. Daddy wants a back scratcher. Ma-Ma wants a family picture.

Emery Justice

Emerson Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I want a baby tiger. Please send a cage as I only have a barn. I want a car so that I can drive like daddy. Thank you. Have a good Thanksgiving.

Love,

Hunter

Hunter Mitchell

Audrey’s Academy, Pre-kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch. I would play “Fortnite” and “Mario Cart.”

Love,

Britton

Britton Barrett

New Lothrop, Second grade

Dear Santa,

I would like a hover board please.

Blake Morgan

New Lothrop, Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board and a gymnastics bar and tank tops and crayons and a helicopter and a cafe.

Harper Dillon

Durand, Second grade

Dear Santa,

I really want a real live puppy. I will give you a cookie and hot cocoa. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Rylee

Rylee Kline, Second grade

Dear Santa,

I really want some box fort stuff. And you can make it. And I want to see your reindeer. And I want a real live unicorn and giraffe.

Love,

Delia

Delia Reidsman, Third grade

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is Blinger. I have always wanted it. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Hannah Birchmeier, Second grade

New Lothrop

Dear Santa,

I hope to move up north with my Papa Ken so we can bear hunt. Please just bring me a new collar for my new pup Maggie. She will be the best bear dog ever. Please give my cousin Landon a hug in heaven. I miss him.

Love,

Ty

Tyler Watson, Fifth Grade

Morrice

Dear Santa,

I would like a scooter, a bike, a puppy, the Lion King book and a horse book.

Kaitlyn Cesal

New Lothrop, First grade

Dear Santa,

I would like a gaming laptop, stuff for hunting, a 12-gauge shotgun, items for showing livestock, driving lines, ring weights, farming toys and Nerf guns.

Brayden Cesal

New Lothrop, Fourth Grade

Dear Santa,

I tried to be a good girl and what I want to have for Christmas is a bike, and I love you so much.

Love,

Arabella

Arabella Neilson

New Lothrop, Second grade

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a phone. How do you know when it is close to Christmas that you know people are being good or bad? I also want a puppy for Christmas. How are the elves during Christmas time? When you go to people’s houses, what are you favorite cookies?

Hayden Green

Byron,

Dear Santa,

I want the new iPhone 11 Pro. What list am I on? I have been very good this year and have all A’s in school. I also want a puppy.

Jordan Hahn

Byron,

Dear Santa,

This year I would like Pokemon, Bakugan Battle Brawlers, Osmo, LOL, robot, Pikeme Pops, Hexbug Battle Bots and gift cards. I have been a very good boy.

Aiden Eickholt

New Lothrop, Third grade

Dear Santa,

I am trying to be a really good boy this year. I would like Hiddenside Legos, Lego football stadium Lego boost, hardware, Ready to Robot Cars, Battle Bots and a Minecraft Nintendo Switch game.

Noah Eickholt

New Lothrop, Second grade

Dear Santa,

May I have a playhouse and a vanity and makeup and a horse and new boots? Also, lots of snow.

Dakota Guel

Perry Elementary, Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I have been very good, ask CaCa, our elf. I hope you have a very great Christmas. For Christmas, I would like a hover board and a Rainbow Surprise Doll. Thank you. Merry Christmas.

Love,

MaKenna Anne Zervan

MaKenna Zervan

Byron Elementary, Third grade

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? This year, I want a horse for Christmas. I would also like an art kit.

Love,

Danny

Daniel Schneider

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus. For Christmas can you bring me a new bike?

Love,

Bre

Brielle Garrett

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you do not run into a snowstorm! Can I have a Barbie Dream House?

Love,

Chloee

Chloee Stoughton

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph feeling good? I want Paw Patrol action figures. I don’t want you to run into a blizzard.

From,

Abel

Abel Solomon

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

Do you like hot chocolate? I want a BFF Lego Pet Center for Christmas.

From,

Sophia

Sophia Bronson

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How are the elves on the shelf? Can I have a Fin Fun Mermaid Tail for Christmas, please?

Love,

Madelynn

Madelynn Cervantes

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How do the elves make your toys? I would like a Fortnite Nerf Gun with 100 bullets.

Love,

Tanner

Tanner Richards,

Else Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I hope Rudolph is feeling good. Can you get me an RC Car?

From,

Dennis

Dennis Smith

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

Do your elves have points on the tips of their ears? I want a Welliewisher on Christmas, please and thank you.

Love,

Jade

Jade LaBrecque

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite food? I want a puppy stuffed animal. I hope your elves are feeling good.

Love,

Chase

Chase Perrien

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I hope Rudolph is OK. I want a pup and Lego Box.

Love,

Eliza

Eliza Byrne

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? I want a doll.

From,

Katelyn

Katelyn Sweet

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

Do you have children? And what are their names? Can I have a Bokan.

Love,

Lilli Wilkinson

Lillian Wilkinson

Else Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I would like puzzles and Legos and games.

From,

Arrand

Arrand Webb

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I want to know if the elves are working hard. I want blast toys.

From,

Nolan

Nolan Fuja

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookies and milk? Thanks for Christmas, your reindeer and elves, Santa. I love Christmas.

Love,

Jasmine

Jasmine Rood

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How will you get in because I don’t have a chimney. I want a big Thrasher X toy!

From,

Blake

Blake Handa

Else Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph really have a red nose or is it only in the movie? For Christmas I want a stuffed animal kitten.

From,

Celeste

Celeste Strittmatter

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

What are all your reindeer names? For Christmas I want a remote controlled princess car.

From,

Sadie

Sadie Tate

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing this year? I want a notebook.

Love,

Zayden

Zayden Bukovick

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you do not run into a Snowstorm. I would love some new Beyblades.

From,

Evan

Evan Eicher

Elsa Meyer Elementary, First grade

