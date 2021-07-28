Early lessons from the farm

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Retired educator Ed Demerly left the family farm in Bennington Township a long time ago, but it never really left him.
In his new memoir, “First Years: A Farm Boy Faces the Future,” published by Mission Point Press in Traverse City, Demerly paints a picture of life on a small Shiawassee County farm in the 1950s and ’60s, describing how it affected him in both positive and negative ways.
“There are many advantages and disadvantages in growing up on a farm. For those of us growing up in the ’40s and ’50s, farm life was relatively isolated,” Demerly, 79, said in a phone interview from the Bloomfield Hills home he shares with his wife, Martha.
“I was educated in a small, rural consolidated school district in Perry. (When Demerly scored high on the SAT and wanted to attend college) my father couldn’t see the sense of it,” he said.
Demerly, named salutatorian at Perry High School out of a class of 50, pushed ahead with his plan anyway, getting admitted to Michigan State University. He was the first person in his family to go to college.
Moving into a dormitory his freshman year with three young men from larger cities, he quickly realized how naive he was compared to other students.
“I was not academically prepared, and I certainly wasn’t socially prepared for college,” Demerly said. “It was terrifying.”
Ironically, the lifestyle that had disadvantaged him now saved him. He drew upon the self-discipline, work ethic, ability to endure hardship and can-do attitude he’d learned growing up on a farm to survive and thrive in college and beyond.
“On a farm, you can’t quit until the job is done,” Demerly said. “(I said to myself) they can kick me out, but I won’t quit.”
Perhaps Demerly was influenced by his father’s insistence that his children — three boys and two girls — finish the jobs they started on the dairy farm, and there were a lot of jobs to finish.
During Christmas school breaks, the siblings would cut a winter’s supply of firewood. Another “back-breaking” chore was picking rocks out of fields and then loading 50- to 80-pound bags of rocks onto a wagon.
From about age 10 the male Demerlys got up at 6 a.m. every day to feed animals, milk cows and clean up the barn. In his memoir, Ed Demerly describes the beauty of farm landscapes.
He also details what he and his brothers and sisters learned about the brutality of nature.
“We came to regard the beheading of dozens of chickens at a time, castrating of pigs, de-horning of cattle, tomcats killing whole litters of kittens, cows with foot rot, mastitis, and bloat, baby pigs killed by their mothers’ carelessly lying on them or even their eating them, aborted calf fetuses, catching frogs and chopping off their legs for supper … all these things became a normal part of life for a farm kid,” he pointed out.
A turning point came when Demerly contracted rheumatic fever at age 14. He was ordered to rest in bed for a year and avoid stress for another year.
“It’s what turned me into an avid reader,” he said.
“First Years: A Farm Boy Faces the Future” is a collection of essays covering the first 25 years of Demerly’s life, including college and the military. For the record, he never got kicked out of either institution, and in fact excelled in both.
He retired after 46 years of teaching, including 36 years at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, where he co-founded the English Language Institute and received the Faculty Lectureship Award in 1992. He is a past president of the National College English Association and a member of the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature.
Demerly became an officer in the U.S. Army, serving as an airborne Ranger in the Medical Service Corps.
Every young person has to make the difficult transition from childhood to adulthood, he said, but it was even more of a challenge for farm kids like him.
“I made it through perseverance, determination and fear of failure,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine the embarrassment of not making things work.”
About four years ago, Demerly began putting a memoir together for his siblings and grandchildren — among them the brother who still runs the family farm, Rising View Farms. Then published colleagues and others who read some of the essays encouraged him to find a publisher. The story, they told him, was about more than just Demerly and his family.
Rick Bailey, author of memoir-in-essays “Get Thee to a Bakery,” wrote: “Ed Demerly opens a window on the past, showing in vivid detail what life was like in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Viewing his life on a farm, in a small Michigan town, in a family of seven, we see the constant work, the family dynamics, and communitarian practices.
“The values and discipline he learns on the farm,” Bailey continued, “support him at each stage of life — at the university, in the military and Army Ranger training, in the Peace Corps, and through his adult and professional life.”
All these years later, Demerly said, some of the farm boy still lives on inside him. For one thing, he’s never been a striving materialist.
“My whole life has been pretty modest,” he said. “I have a small home and a big yard. I just don’t need a lot of things. It’s probably because of my upbringing.”
“First Years: A Farm Boy Faces the Future” is available in stores and on Amazon.
