DURAND — Two weeks ago Durand’s marching band made its way to Ford Field for the Michigan Competing Band Association state finals.
“There’s really something special about stepping onto Ford Field and playing your show there,” Durand band director Nick Remesz said of the competition.
Durand finished in fourth place in Flight V. Kent City won with 89.225 points, followed by Godwin Heights (88.0) and Watervliet (87.25). Durand totaled 87.1 points. Newwaygo, Belding, Comstock Park, Grant, Tri-County and Buchanan rounded out the scoring. Kent City swept the music, visual and general effect categories.
“It’s a step up, Remesz said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
Just a week earlier at Sparta High School, Durand scored 85.1 points, finishing fifth behind Kent City, Godwin Heights and Watervliet and Newaygo.
Durand is no stranger to this kind of high level success.
The Railroaders have a rich tradition in competitive band. Over the years, Durand’s marching band has participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade, performed for presidents and won 15 state championships.
High school competitive marching band in the state is organized and run by the MCBA and, like high school sports, competition is divided up based on school size.
The season starts in late September and runs until the first week of November. Six judges (eight for the finals) observe each performance — two from the field and four from the press box. The field judges watch and rate how the performance sounds and its visuals from a field perspective, while the judges in the box look at the performance as a whole before giving their ratings.
“We get to rehearse during the school day and we stay after school for about 35 to 40 minutes every day,” Remesz said. “We also have Wednesday night practices and each section also hosts their own practice times outside of our practice time. Some weeks there are football games Friday nights and a competition on Saturday morning. The high school gets busy with band kids around it every day of the week.”
The road to the finals wasn’t easy for the Railroaders.
“We started the season hyped up from our finish last year but there were low points this season where our score dropped,” junior saxophone player Brandon Fairchild said. “(Our) finals performance really showed us that we had a good show.”
Fairchild admitted he was a bit nervous playing at Ford Field, but said he appreciated the difficulty of the show.
“(The show) was definitely more demanding this year which I thought was really nice,” he said.
Remesz, now in his third year leading the program, had never been involved with competitive marching band prior to his time at Durand.
“I graduated from Saginaw Valley State in 2015, taught at a few long-term subbing gigs, and worked in Atlanta, Michigan, before coming (to Durand),” he said. “I had never done competitive marching band before. I had seen it many times and enjoyed watching it so taking over a program with such a long history and support (for it) was fun.”
Remesz has made it his goal to build the program back up.
“Every year that I’ve been here, the best run has been at state finals,” he said. “When I first took over, we placed fifth (at the state finals), which was a big jump from the where they had been the last several years prior which was more toward the lower half of the competition.
“The next year we placed fifth again, but with a higher score before our fourth-place finish this year — which saw us bring home our first state trophy in a long time,” he said.
Perhaps this yearly improvement can be attributed to Remesz’s attention to striking balance in both the music and presentation of Durand’s shows.
“I really try to put a little bit of everything into each show,” Remesz said. “I try to blend different genres from different areas from the musical world. It really depends on what music really services the show, for example this year we did an Egypt show, so we said, ‘Let’s find music that will go with that theme.’”
As for the use of imagery throughout performances emphasizes balance there, too.
“We save imagery for more special or big moments,” Remesz said. “The MCBA is adding a lot of extra props, electronics and visual stuff that’s very much pushing away from the traditional way of marching and playing your show. They’re (the MCBA) really looking now for who is going above and beyond to sell their show.”
Remesz says he can only take part of the credit for the band’s success.
“I direct (the band), but all the effort, the hard work and the dedication comes from the kids. I showed up my first year expecting us to slowly work our way back up but they jumped back up in a year. I just gave it a good direction, but those kids had it in them before I got here,” he said.
