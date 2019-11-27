VERNON — Vernon’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration takes place Dec. 7.
The evening will feature a holiday market and bake sale, a visit from Santa Claus, a light parade through downtown, as well as face painting, cookie decorating and a coloring contest.
From 5 to 9 p.m., the holiday market and bake sale take place inside Vernon United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St.
At 5:45 p.m., the light parade stepd off from Washington Street in front of Nellie Reed Elementary. Participants will travel west to Duane Street and south to Main Street. Santa will stop on Main Street in front of the village hall while the rest of the parade will continue east on Main and north on Chesnut Street before returning to Nellie Reed.
For more information about Christmas in the Village, visit the village’s Facebook page, or call (989) 288-2300.
