BURNS TWP. — Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, has canceled the March 20 jamboree and dinner, along with the April 5 chicken dinner and bake sale.
The cancellations are due to the coronavirus threat. The group has not taken action on its April 17 jamboree or May 3 dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.