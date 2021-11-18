OWOSSO — Connections2Careers, 108 N. Washington St., is hosting a book reading by Owosso-based author Sally Labadie on “What’s Under All Those Leaves” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Children of ages 3 to 8 will take take part in the book reading, ask Labadie questions, work on fall arts and crafts, and have and snacks.
The cost is $5 per child; adults are free. Children must wear masks. Register at connections2careers.org/event/whats-under-all-those-leaves/.
