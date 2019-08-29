Volunteers build library porch

The Argus-Press
LENNON — The Lennon Branch of the Community District Library has a new wooden porch entrance constructed by volunteers.
A sign placed in the yard states, “This project is brought to you with the help of the Village of Lennon Volunteers.”
Tuesday Tea at 2 takes place weekly at the library. An activity, such as a small craft or adult coloring, will be provided Sept. 10.
At 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11, a greeting card class will take place. Cards will be made using watercolor paper and paints.
Participants will design their own watercolor background then complete it by using a variety of stamps and inks.
For more information or to pre-register, call (810) 621-3202. The library is located at 11904 Lennon Road.
