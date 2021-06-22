OVID — Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit July 2, with the big top set up in the lot behind Leonard Elementary School, 732 Mabbit Road.
On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m. the public is invited to watch the raising of the big top tent, then stay for a free tour. The presentation offers an opportunity to meet performers and learn about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.
Performances are slated for 5 and 7 p.m. the same day in two 90-minute shows. The lineup includes Miss Simone and her single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s “Big & Little” prancing ponies, the Arlise Troupe on their uni-cycles, Logan Jimenez with his cockatoo review, Emilie Dean with her feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and the Russian swing by The Perez Family.
There will be performing jungle cats, Soloman and Delilah, presented by Trey Key.
Advance tickets are available at Ovid Service Agency; The Meridian Weekly; Village Food Pride; Foo G’s Pizza; and Piggy Tails Hair and Nail Salon. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for senior (65 and over) and children (2 to 12); children under 2 are free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10 p.m. the day before the show.
On show day the tickets are $15 for adults and $8 seniors/children.
The midway box office will open at 4 p.m. There will be pony rides, a moon bounce, concessions and more.
For more inforamtion, call 866 BIG TOP 6 or email cmcircus@gmail.com.
