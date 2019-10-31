NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library will host an instant pot cooking demonstration at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 led by Mary Spencer of Taste: A Cook’s Place, located in Northville.
Spencer’s cooking school was featured on the WKAR PBS television program, “Destination Michigan.”
The cooking demonstration is geared toward anyone who would like to learn more about how to prepare easy meals using their new pressure cookers. Butternut squash soup and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving will be prepared.
Recipes and samples will also be shared. Seating is limited, so preregistration is required by calling library staff at (810) 638-7575.
