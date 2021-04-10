Curwood Castle reopens

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Curwood Castle is once again welcoming visitors after a year-long closure spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Castle, built by Owosso-born author and environmentalist James Oliver Curwood in 1922, officially reopened Tuesday following a unanimous vote by the Owosso Historical Commission.
The Castle is open to visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The cost of admission is $5 for adults and $2 for those under 18. Masks are required
Pandemic-related guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing, must be observed while visiting, according to Denice Grace of the Owosso Historical Commission. Hand sanitizing stations are also available inside the Castle for patrons, she said.
“We used the time we were closed to update our displays,” Grace said. “The first thing we did was update the timeline of Curwood’s life in the third floor of the turret. We also took down the display highlighting Curwood’s movie legacy and it now highlights other people with Owosso connections who have made some sort of impact on the world.
“Residents should come check it out when they have some free time,” she continued. “I am very proud of the work that we have done.”
Located on the banks of the Shiawassee River near Curwood’s Williams Street home, the Castle served as the writer’s private studio. Curwood wrote more than 30 books set in the Canadian Northwest, and many of his books were made into movies.
The Castle was the writer’s dream project. It was fashioned after a 17th century French chateau and is made out of stucco, slate, copper trim and fieldstone that Curwood personally chose from area farm fields.
During Curwood’s lifetime, the Castle served as his writing retreat, Hollywood office and the site of fabulous parties. Today, it is regarded as an architectural treasure and the legacy of an Owosso son’s remarkable life.
