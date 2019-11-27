ELSIE — The Elsie Arts Council is hosting holiday tea at the Dorman Gallery, 120 S. Ovid St., Dec. 14.
Christmas Tea includes a three-course tea – salad, tea sandwiches and desserts. There will be two seatings: Noon or 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Ukulele Kings.
Proceeds are used to maintain the Dorman Gallery. For reservations, call Karen at ( (517) 927-9482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.