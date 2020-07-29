DURAND — The city and Durand Area Chamber of Commerce invite the public to Cameron Zvara’s live online comedy magic show at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
The show is free, however, registration is required. Only 100 spots are available.
Do not register each person viewing the show; multiple people can watch on one device.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about the show.
Check out the Zvara promo video at youtube.com/watch?v=_avlpkvHPBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.