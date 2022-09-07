SAC Member Artists Show holds opening reception

Courtesy PhotoPauline Southworth of Davison showcases her acrylic painting.

OWOSSO — Awards totaling $500, judged by award-winning sculpture artist Mark Chatterley will be presented at the Shiawassee Arts Center Member Artists Show’s opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The SAC is also one of the stops on this year’s Downtown Owosso ArtWalk, which also takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

