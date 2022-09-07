SAC Member Artists Show holds opening reception

OWOSSO — Awards totaling $500, judged by award-winning sculpture artist Mark Chatterley will be presented at the Shiawassee Arts Center Member Artists Show’s opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The SAC is also one of the stops on this year’s Downtown Owosso ArtWalk, which also takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Member Artists Show runs through Oct. 30.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, located in Curwood Castle Park in Owosso, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on weekends. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. For more information call the SAC at (989) 723-8354, or visit shiawasseearts.org.
