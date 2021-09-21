LAINGSBURG — Authentic blues music will fill the streets of Laingsburg this weekend as the Bottom of the Hill Blues Festival returns after a 2020 coronavirus hiatus.
Set for Saturday outside Twilliger’s Tavern, 116 E. Grand River Road, the evening outdoor concert features three area blues acts, including the newly formed Rib Joint Jokers, harmonica-driven Wet Paint, and Michigan blues veterans Root Doctor.
Twilliger’s Tavern Owner Mike Putnam, who launched the festival more than a decade ago, said the annual show is a 21-and-over event, though younger individuals may attend. Attendees must show identification in order to consume alcohol and will be given a wristband, he said.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. In the case of inclement weather, the festival will move inside the tavern.
“We’re going to be doing it right out on the street, right out in front of the bar,” Putnam said. “We’ll have chairs and tables or (people) can bring their own (lawn chairs).”
The tavern will serve food throughout the entirety of the event, which runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Putnam said. Dairy Den will also be on hand, serving up ice cream sandwiches.
Putnam said he was inspired to launch the blues festival many years ago after realizing area music lovers often had to travel 30 minutes or more to see a show. He opted to curate the festival around the blues given the diversity of the genre.
Putnam also wanted to promote the city.
“It was just one of those deals where it’s like, OK, we have to think of other things to do to get people to come to Laingsburg so they can see what a great little town we have,” he said. “Blues seems to have variety of all different kinds. You can get the country blues, you can get the rock blues, everybody plays their own little thing.”
Working to promote the Bottom of the Hill Blues Festival is Laingsburg resident and Local Roots Cannabis Owner Ronda Liskey. Her career includes booking bands for the now defunct Cadillac Club in Lansing and publicity work for various local blues acts — work mostly done for the love of music.
“I’m just excited about this,” Liskey said. “I go out a lot for live music, or I did anyway before the pandemic, and I typically have to drive a half hour to get where I’m going. When something like this can happen in Laingsburg, where I have a five minute drive to get to it, I love that and I’m more than willing to help work on promoting it.”
Saturday’s festival will begin with just the second live performance by The Rib Joint Jokers, from 4 to 6 p.m., said Liskey, who described the band as “some of Lansing’s most loved and seasoned musicians.”
Tad Mullins will “set the street on fire with his hard drivin’ harmonica sound” as Wet Paint takes the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blues veterans Root Doctor will close the show with a three-hour set from 8 to 11 p.m. The show will be one of the band’s final performances in its 30-year history, with lead vocalist Freddie Cunningham opting to retire the band at the end of 2021.
Putnam said he’s thrilled to bring the festival back this year, though he admittedly wasn’t sure if the event would even be possible given the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re all excited,” Putnam said. “It is a lot of work to get it ready, but without any hard work, nothing good comes from it.
“It’s special. We get a lot of people that come out and enjoy it. It’s a good feeling.”
For more information about the Bottom of the Hill Blues festival, call Putnam at (517) 651-9911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.