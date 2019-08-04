The Shiawassee County Fair royalty court led a parade of semi-trucks through Shiawassee County Saturday night, from the fairgrounds to Corunna, Owosso, back to Corunna and finally the fairgrounds again. Dozens of trucks took part in the evening light parade.
