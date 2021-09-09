BYRON — The Byron Band Alumni is honoring the late Richard Mosciski before the Byron home football game Friday.
The group will perform the Byron fight song during the pre-game ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
Rehearsal for alumni is at 6 p.m. in the band room. Sheet music will be provided if needed. Instruments are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
Band memorabilia will be available to order and purchase as well.
If you have any questions, email shaw@byron.k12.mi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.