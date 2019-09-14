SAC celebrates 30 years at riverside gallery

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — In 1989, when the city of Owosso moved the Shiawassee Arts Council from Curwood Castle into an apartment in a house along the Shiawassee River, Piper Brewer could only cry.
Brewer — SAC’s future executive director — lamented the apartment’s dinky size (about 800 square feet), lack of furniture, blue shag carpet and brown ceiling beams made of plastic.
“The first time I saw it, I cried. My heart was broken. Our first meeting, we sat on the floor,” Brewer said. “But over time, I’ve come to understand the move was the best thing that could have happened.”
Eventually, the group took over the entire house and renovated it into the sparkling gem that the Shiawassee Arts Center is today. From 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19, SAC will celebrate 30 years in its current location with a fall fundraiser to which everybody is invited.
“We’re celebrating being here 30 years and everybody’s support that has enabled us to promote art,” SAC exhibits director Karen Marumoto said.
“I can’t imagine us not having the Shiawassee Arts Center,” longtime SAC education director Linda Ruehle said. “Everyone benefits from it. Art is good for your soul.”
Attendees can enjoy spirits and food provided by the Wrought Iron Grill and a silent auction of 30 items, among them a rare opportunity to climb the 550-foot tower to the top of the Mackinac Bridge. For a $5 raffle ticket, someone will win a sapphire-and-diamond platinum ring valued at $6,500. Don’t need a ring? The winner can opt for $2,500.
Entertaining the crowd will be live music by Ryan DeHues of Chesaning and his trio. DeHues, who has recorded an album, has a voice that has been compared to Frank Sinatra.
Tickets to the celebration are $30 for SAC members and $50 for guests. The invitation includes the opportunity to renew or sign up for a SAC membership.
Bids on such silent auction items as original artworks will be accepted via phone up to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Call (989) 723-8354 for more information.
The Arts Council had to turn over the keys to the Castle 30 years ago because Owosso Historical Commission members decided they wanted the castle to look as it did back in the early part of the 20th century, when James Oliver Curwood used it as a writing studio.
Artwork hung on display panels covered up some original features of the building, Brewer said.
After doing their best within the limitations presented by the apartment, SAC officials persuaded the city to lease the full house to SAC. The 99-year lease was granted in exchange for the sum of one dollar.
“We’d outgrown the apartment — we were just bursting at the seams,” Brewer said.
The group was growing, all right. When the Arts Council started out in 1972, there were 30 members.
Today, SAC has 1,000 members, many of them children of member parents. Two of the original 30 are still alive and still belong to the organization: co-founder Ann Moore and Rosalyn Henry.
Over the past three decades, many improvements have been made to the arts center:
n 1997: The Owosso Kiwanis Club (evening) helped move archways within the building, helping it look less like a house and more like an art gallery.
n 2001: The Cook Family Foundation awarded a grant to rehabilitate the lower level to use as classroom space.
n 2006: A grant from the Michigan Council For Arts and Cultural Affairs covered the cost of the art center’s driveway, covered porch and ramp.
n 2008: The addition of the River Gallery, made possible by the generosity of two large donors, expanded the building from 6,600 square feet to 8,700. The River Gallery, shaped like a half-octagon and lined with windows, faces the Shiawassee River. Directly below the gallery, a new classroom was built and directly above, an open-air terrace.
n 2014: A three-floor elevator was installed, thanks to a $100,000 donation from SAC member William Burk that was matched by a state grant.
The SAC operates with proceeds from several revenue streams, including grants, donations, sponsors, class fees, events, fundraisers and sales of artwork.
A large chunk of funding comes from the Shiawassee Mobile Art for Seniors Program (SMARTS), which provides art classes for senior citizens at six area senior centers and elder care facilities.
Piper said one of the senior students faithfully attended mobile art classes until he passed away.
His family members were astounded by the works of art he’d left behind, she said. They didn’t even know he had taken up the paintbrush. One of the pieces was displayed on top of the man’s casket.
It’s those kinds of stories, demonstrating the impact of art on the quality of real people’s lives, that keep Brewer, her staff and SAC members inspired.
They know none of it would be possible without the backing of residents.
“It takes many people — it takes a community — to support an organization like this,” Brewer said. “I realize what a blessing it is to have this arts center: There aren’t many community art organizations that have their own facility.
“To have a location like this, along the river and in a park, we understand how lucky we are.”
