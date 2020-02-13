OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center and the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild are hosting a complimentary presentation by artist Candace Miller, of Lansing, who is currently exhibiting her papier mache sculptures at the center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Miller will talk about her sculpture process. She was born in Oregon and raised in northern California. She moved to Michigan two years ago. She has been a sculptor for more than 30 years.
The center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive. For further information, call (989) 723-8354.
