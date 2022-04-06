Wagon Train for Multiple Sclerosis is back in person Saturday

CORUNNA — After going virtual for two years, the annual Wagon Train for Multiple Sclerosis fundraiser will return in-person Saturday.
The event, which began in 2019 but was forced to switch to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a fundraiser for research on multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of the nerves, disrupting communication between the brain and the body.
Festivities include a horse and wagon ride and a fundraiser auction, with all proceeds benefiting research on MS. Lunch will be provided at Stu Coutts Pavilion.
Donna Doneth, who along with her family, organizes the event, is personally touched by MS. One of Doneth’s two daughters, Kimi Deyarmond, was diagnosed with MS at age 26 and has been battling the disease for the past six years. Doneth says her daughter couldn’t see out of one eye when diagnosed and still suffers from lesions on her spine and may need a wheelchair.
“I hope this brings awareness about people battling MS on a daily basis,” Doneth said. “We can’t make the disease go away or take (Deyarmond’s) pain away, but we can provide research dollars so someone that’s smarter than we are can come up with a cure.”
Event-goers that wish to ride on one of the wagons should arrive at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds by 10 a.m. The horse and wagons will depart for the Stu Coutts Pavilion across the river from McCurdy Park in Corunna between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. People are also encouraged to ride their own horses, if they have one.
Doneth said her husband, Kevin, got the idea for this fundraiser at a national horse show in Iowa in 2018.
“It’s truly a family affair,” Doneth said. “It was Kevin’s idea, and my two grown kids, and their spouses, help out as well.”
People that don’t want to do the ride but would like to participate can join the event at the pavilion around noon. After lunch and the auction, event-goers will ride the wagons back to the fairgrounds.
For more information about the event, call Donna Doneth at (989) 413-4351.
