DURAND —The fifth annual Durand Railroad Days Rib Burn will take place May 16 in the parking lot near the water tower between Main and Clinton streets in downtown Durand.
The contest starts with team check-in and meat inspection at 9 a.m. and is sponsored by Graff Chevrolet of Durand, the Mid Michigan Chevy Dealers and Smokin’ in the D BBQ.
This contest is a qualifier for the 2020 GLBBQA Competition Series Team of the Year for Rib Burns in Michigan.
A maximum of 30 teams will be accepted. There will be a cooks meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the event tent.
Cooking will start after the cooks meeting, once inspection is complete. Turn-in-time for the contest will be at 4:30 p.m. The turn-in location and judging will be in the event tent.
For more information, or for an entry form, visit durandrailroaddays.com or call Kent at (517) 290-8492 or Mike at (810) 516-1020.
