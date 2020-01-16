OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival announced this week that the 2020 Curwood SAGA writing contest information has been sent out to all schools in Shiawassee County.
The contest is open to all students enrolled in public, parochial or home schooled in grades four through 12.
Stories must be submitted by March 1 to the festival office, 212 S. Washington St., or to either the Owosso or Durand branches of the Shiawassee District library.
For more information, contact event chairwoman Denice Grace at denicegrace@msn.com.
Prizes vary from year to year and all stories become the property of the Curwood Festival.
