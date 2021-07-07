ELSIE — The Elsie Dairy Festival gets underway Thursday with limited events and continues through Saturday night in downtown.
Yard sales open the festival at 9 a.m. Thursday. The carnival opens at noon, along with the food tent, ice cream booth and golf on the go.
Opening ceremonies are at 7 p.m. and a talent show begins at 7:15 p.m.
Friday, there is a kiddie tractor pull and dairy fun starting at 9 a.m.
The carnival, a dunk tank, food tent and arts and craft sales all start at noon. At 7 p.m., Jim Pontack performs on the main stage.
Saturday, a Lions pancake breakfast is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. There is a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at 8:30 a.m. and the parade steps off at 11 a.m.
Noon start times include the food tent, carnival, golf on the go, ice cream booth and a silent auction.
At 1 p.m., the dunk tank opens and at 2 p.m. there is a cornhole tournament.
Evening events include Mixed Nuts on the main stage at 7 p.m., the raffle winner announcement at 8:15 p.m. and a light parade at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/elsiedairyfestival.
