OVID — The United Church of Ovid is hosting a chili cookoff at 4 p.m. March 21.
The night will include a silent auction in support of two causes: summer church camp scholarships and world missions.
Along with chili, there will be hot dogs for non-chili eaters.
To sign up a chili recipe, call the church office at (989) 834-5958. Due to health regulations, the church is offering the use of its licensed kitchen for people to prepare chili. The kitchen will be open during office hours all week, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Monday by appointment.
