Missing some events from years past, 2022 Curwood Festival still promises good time

OWOSSO — The 45th Curwood Festival is right around the corner.
Owosso’s annual four-day festival honoring the city’s favorite castle-building son, James Oliver Curwood, is set to kick off June 2.
Sherri Bakos, currently office manager for the Curwood Festival, has been with the event for each of its 45 years in a multitude of positions — including executive board director, food chairman, service club chairman and fundraising chairman. She gets a joyful buzz off of the annual bash, and is, of course, plenty excited for the latest edition.
“I enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces,” Bakos said. “I hope it brings back visitors to the Owosso community and brings awareness of all the great things that we actually have in this community.”
Bakos says the festival raises between $20,000 and $30,000 in a typical year, some of which the festival invests into non-profit service organizations in the community, including schools, churches, parks, the Curwood Castle and the Heritage Bridge.
Though Bakos and the festival board continue to feel the Curwood hype, there will be a few notable events missing from this year’s lineup, due to a lack of volunteers or no entries, including such notable attractions as the beer entertainment tent, talent contest, button and print contest and cat contest, leaving the festival with a few odd holes despite the fact that there will be no COVID restrictions, unlike last year.
Bakos hopes that the downward trend in volunteers can be swiftly reversed.
“As far as the festival, I want to see this continued. We can’t do it without people stepping up and volunteering,” she said.
While the number of volunteers may be down, the number of presiding royals has shot up. As ever, this year’s festival has a queen and princess — Elleah Barnhill and Hailey Zayas, respectively — but there is also the newly introduced position of “junior queen,” which fills the gap between the 17-23-year-old queen proper, and the 8-10-year-old princess. This new post has been filled by Ila Ordway. The three sovereigns are attended by Morgan Mowatt, Izsabelle Jameson and Winter Combs.
The 2022 Mr. Owosso hasn’t been announced yet, according to Bakos. Candidates include Erick Mogg, who is representing the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial; Steve Starr, representing the Shiawassee Family YMCA; Noah Jacobs, Shiawassee Humane Society and Ryan Drake, Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair.
The Grand Marshal for the 2022 Curwood Festival is Hugh Parker, who was nominated by five people, including the 2007 Grand Marshal John Morovitz.
“Curwood has become the essence of this community, and it’s a real honor to be recognized as such,” Parker said. “There have been some very fine people that have gone before me.”
The Festival’s Opening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on June 2 at Curwood Castle as is tradition. The Owosso High School Marching Band will perform the national anthem to commence festivities. The ceremony will include speeches from the royalty, a presentation by the city of Owosso and a closing performance by Ashleigh’s Dance Shack. While the festival doesn’t officially begin until 6 p.m., the Curwood Castle will open at 1 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., and carnival rides will open at 3 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.
June 3’s festivities include arts and crafts at the castle, the Kids in Curwood Country Parade — slated for 7 p .m. — and Curwood Karaoke at Roma’s Backdoor at 8 p.m.
June 4 will easily be the festival’s busiest day. The morning festivities on June 4 are headlined by the Curwood Half — complemented by a 5K run and walk and 10K Run — hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA at 7:30 a.m.
Then there is a flapjack brunch at First Congregational Church (starting at 8 a.m., ending at noon). Downtown Owosso’s Farmers Market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a cornhole tournament at Capitol Sports and Field House commences at 10 a.m.
That just accounts for the morning.
The afternoon and evening festivities are include the centerpiece Curwood Heritage Parade at 2 p.m. — which this year is themed “Curwood Through the Decades” — a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Capitol Sports and Field House running from 1 to 8 p.m. and the Mr. Owosso finale at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 6 p.m.
The festival concludes June 5 with events including the Youth Fishing Derby at 9 a.m., face paintings, the River Race at McCurdy Park in Corunna and Big Wheel Races at the Curwood Lounge — both at noon.
A full schedule of events, along with more information about the festival, can be found at www.curwoodfestival.com.
