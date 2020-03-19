SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Miss Shiawassee County Fair queen pageant has been postponed, and will be rescheduled for April 25, officials said this week.
“The safety of our candidates, their families and others in our community, always come first. We hope to see you on April 25 at the Shiawassee County Fair Grounds, at 2 p.m.,” pageant organizers said in a press release.
For more information, call (989)743-3611 or email shiacofair@gmail.com.
