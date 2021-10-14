OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering an evening open painting session with Jennifer Ross on Thursdays for six weeks.
The class for teens and adults is from 6 to 9 p.m. each week, except Thanksgiving.
Students with artistic experience ranging from beginner to expert will take part in a “judgment-free” environment. There may be a live clothed model for some sessions.
Bring your own supplies and reference materials.
The cost for SAC members is $135 or guest is $145. Pre-registration and payment are required. Call (989) 723-8354. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
