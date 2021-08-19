Gas tractor show returns for 47th edition

BRADY TWP. — Thousands of tractors are expected to roll into southwest Saginaw County as the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association’s 47th annual tractor show kicks off today.
The tractor show runs through Sunday, with various events and a wide variety of tractors expected for viewing. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.
The annual show was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020, a precaution taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. With vaccinations increasing, organizers felt comfortable resuming festivities at the showgrounds, 17180 W. Ferden Road.
“We’re confident that we can make it work where everything’s at,” MMOGTA President Randy Sutter said in June. “I know everybody’s antsy and wants to get back out and get back to the way things were so we’re excited to be able to do what we can to make that happen.”
This year’s show was extended to four days as the showgrounds plays host to the National Oliver Show, featuring an array of Oliver tractors and equipment. Oliver products date back to the 1850s, with the last tractor bearing the Oliver name rolling off the assembly line in 1976.
Among the highlights of this year’s show is a parade at 10 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tractor pulls and demonstrations are set for different times throughout the weekend, and live music will be performed each night at the pavilion and handle mill. For more information, including a full list of events, visit mmogta.org.
