OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation has awarded 22 grants to various nonprofits through different endowments, including the Shiawassee Youth Advisory W.K. Kellogg Fund, and the COVID-19 Community Cares Fund.
The grants total $49,018 and include:
The PFC Shane Cantu Memorial Fund to benefit qualifying charitable organizations, schools, health and human service organizations, municipalities, and other governmental entities to support veterans’ programs and projects in the Shiawassee County area.
Shiawassee Family YMCA — $2,100
The Alford and Alice Emmert Youth Fund to promote education and training that promotes leadership for youth in Shiawassee County.
Looking Glass Community Outreach — $800
The Ryan Jones Memorial Fund to benefit patients who suffer from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) by providing services to improve their quality of life. The fund also benefits animal welfare organizations in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee Humane Society — $1,000
Community Cats of Owosso — $1,000
The Kailey Elizabeth Jordan Memorial Fund to provide scholarships to Michigan horse camps to allow disabled or terminally ill children to reap the benefits of therapeutic horseback riding.
Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (OATS) — $1,920
The Memorial Healthcare and Memorial Healthcare Foundation Fund to provide support for health education activities and programs proposed by other community organizations that are designed to enhance community health and wellness.
Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County — $10,000
Shiawassee County Health Department — $2,350
Shiawassee County Health Department — $5,000
The Montgomery Family Fund to support conservation, recreation, the arts and children or individuals with special needs.
Shiawassee Family YMCA — $698
Looking Glass Community Outreach — $400
The Playground Restoration and Maintenance Fund through the Cook Family Foundation to provide materials and supplies to volunteer groups who commit to repair or enhance public playgrounds and other recreational facilities for youth in Shiawassee County.
City of Durand, Friends of Shaw Park — $850
The Debra Wegman Memorial Fund to support programs focusing on healthcare, education, arts and theatre, community improvement, ministry and spiritual enrichment, beautification projects (especially water-related projects), youth programs, senior programs or other unmet charitable needs.
Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County — $1,000
Looking Glass Community Outreach — $800
The Russell and Annabelle Woodard Family Fund to benefit family, youth, beautification, and preservation projects in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee Family YMCA — $1,000
The Youth Advisory Council W.K. Kellogg Foundation Fund awards grants to organizations that focus on programs or activities for youth in the arts, education, or recreational fields, as well as health and human services.
Capital Area Community Services — $2,000
Shiawassee Family YMCA — $4,000
The Arc Mid-Michigan — $4,000
The Community Cares COVID-19 Fund was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund focuses on nonprofits and other charitable organizations in Shiawassee County that are struggling to survive due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Durand Union Station Michigan RR History Museum — $2,000
Durand Union Station Model Railroad Engineers Inc. — $1,500
Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts — $600
Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County — $2,000
Shiawassee Family YMCA — $2,000
The Arc Mid-Michigan — $2,000
