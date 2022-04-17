Murder mystery ‘Clue’ takes center stage at Lebowsky

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center is hosting a production of “Clue” for theater aficionados, and the cast and crew are planning to entertain audiences with a new take on an original “whodunit” board game classic.
Most people know Clue from playing the game as children, where there are numerous ways for the game to end. Players are tasked with finding a murderer from a host of characters — Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, or Col. Mustard — not to mention a bevy of potential murder weapons and locations where the misdeed took place.
The cast and crew of the upcoming production, which debuts Friday, says there is at least one possible ending for their show(s), but they aren’t telling anyone in advance what could happen.
Director Tricia Rogers, who played Baroness Elsa in Lebowsky’s last presentation, “The Sound of Music,” said she was pleased to see the number of performers who auditioned for “Clue.”
“There’s a cult following,” Rogers said. “Much of our cast is actually brand new. Some of us have been here for a while. We are kind of tapping into that.”
She also reminisced about the campy 1985 film starring Timothy Robbins, Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren that remains a mainstay for present-day “Clue” buffs.
“I don’t have a favorite part,” Rogers added. “There are so many layers. It’s family-friendly. If you’ve played the game with your kids, you can also bring them here. It’s fun, and kind of slapstick. It’s fun because all the characters are brought to life.”
Anna Owens, who will play Mrs. Peacock, said she expects people to travel from outside Owosso to view the presentation. “It has the beauty of the movie mixed in with some other fun stuff. It’s been a really fun group. It’s been such a zany, physical comedy. We’re running around, running into each other, slapping each other. There’s a lot of depth. That’s the Clue premise.”
Taylor Haslett, playing Mrs. White, said the preparation has been complicated, but the actors are trusting each other to nail the timing of physical interactions on stage.
“With a play as intricate as this, timing is everything,” Haslett said. “There is a lot of trust that the cast has to build with each other, to know that we’ll say those right cue lines. To know that we’ll look at that person at the right time, and get that reaction, just how we want. So we’ve really done a lot to work with each other, to run lines with each other, to really bond outside of the rehearsals. Just to build that trust, and get to know each others’ antics.”
Quinn Kelly, who will portray Colonel Mustard, said “Clue” was his favorite movie as a child, and he and his parents would quote the movie to each other.
“I’ve been looking forward to this ever since they announced it last year,” Kelly said. “It’s a fast-paced hoot. You come in, and you’re immediately getting introduced to characters. You want to know who done it.”
“Clue” will run at the Lebowsky Center at 8 p.m. April 22-23 and April 29-30, along with 3 p.m. April 24 and May 1.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (989) 723-4003 or visit owossoplayers.com. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with extended hours during show weeks from 4 to 6 p.m.
