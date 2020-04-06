CORUNNA — In light of the coronavirus situation, the Corunna Educational Foundation has decided to cancel the annual dinner fundraiser scheduled April 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but the Foundation members felt it was best to prioritize the safety and well-being of the community,” foundation representatives said in a press release.
The raffle drawing will still take place on that day. Due to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, the drawing will not be open to the public. Officials are still investigating ways to live stream or videotape the drawing.
