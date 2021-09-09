OVID — The 2021 Ovid Carriage Days Festival gets underway Friday with sales, food vendors, midway attractions and other events.
The annual festival in downtown takes place Friday through Sunday, highlighted by the “super parade” at 11 a.m. Saturday. This year’s grand marshals are Wilann and Bud Casler.
Friday events include garage sales, and a library book sale — all starting at 9 a.m. The sales also take place Saturday.
The midway opens at 3 p.m. Friday and the Lions Club food court opens at the VFW hall at 5 p.m.
Opening ceremonies take place Friday at the main stage at 6 p.m.
A chili cookoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. near the VFW building.
Saturday, the Boy Scouts are hosting a breakfast at the Lions Hall from 8 to 10 a.m.
New events this year include a race on the rail trail at 8 a.m. Saturday and a carriage relay at 12:30 p.m. on Main Street.
A kids pedal pull is slated at noon, and a tractor pull immediately afterward.
A barbecue rib cookoff is slated for the entertainment tent with public serving from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s attractions include a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entertainment options at the entertainment tent on Main Street include the Louie Longoria Band from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, and Elvis, Loretta Lynn and Toby Keith tribute artists from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stephen Forester, a puppeteer and magician, performs Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the VFW.
Saturday, Dan the Band starts off at noon, Adam Bartek is on hand from 2 to 4 p.m., Jim Pontack performs from 4 to 6 p.m. and Miranda and the M80s from 7 to 11 p.m. at the entertainment tent.
Sunday, the Clarkson band will perform from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Ray Rodriguez and Friends until 6:30 p.m.
