OWOSSO — The Sideline Sports Bar hosted another painting class event on Wednesday, where participants painted a Vincent van Gogh-inspired “Starry Lighthouse.”
“It’s a very inclusive event, so if you have no artistic talent whatsoever, you’re still going to go home with something really cool,” said Sideline Sports Bar co-owner Nicole Reyna.
The painting classes are through a business called Wine and Canvas in Lansing, which sends in an artist to teach at events and parties. They supply the materials and the artist who walks participants through how to create the painting.
Kellie Raymo, the lead artist at Wine and Canvas Lansing, has consistently been the artist to teach at the Sideline Sports Bar and has gained popularity among regulars and newcomers alike. She has years of experience, having taken art classes since preschool.
Raymo said she enjoys being able to help guests have a good time, and getting to see them be proud of their work at the end when they might have doubted themselves in the beginning.
“The restaurant is really amazing for hosting us — they always have the tables and table cloths set up for me, they’re very helpful — so it’s always a great time to come out here,” Raymo said.
Although she doesn’t choose which paintings are scheduled for the class, Raymo listens to participants’ desires for future paintings and relays the messages to her boss and owner of Wine and Canvas, Nechole Culp. Culp determines what paintings will be taught in each class.
“(Culp) also listens to the guests who come to paint,” Raymo said. “For example, we have a couple of regulars here who wanted to do this Mackinac Bridge painting that we teach at our home studio quite a bit, and so I let her know and she put it on the calendar for them a few sessions from now.”
The Sideline, located at 219 S. Washington St., will celebrate its one-year anniversary Sept. 3. They have hosted painting events on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month since October and occasionally host a Saturday class for children.
Lisa Legg and her friend Tracy Parks attended last night’s event as a birthday gift to Legg.
“A couple weeks ago, I checked with her to see if she was busy and she said ‘no’ so I said ‘well don’t make plans, you have plans with me’ and so I surprised her with painting,” Parks said.
Both said they were having a great time and would do it again.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had anybody leave and not say they had a good time,” Reyna said. They are hoping to include more events in the future in conjunction with Wine and Canvas classes.
Anyone 16 and older can attend; people can sign up on the Wine and Canvas website or they can find the website link on Facebook. People can also call Wine and Canvas at (616) 970-1082.
Reyna said they often host these events as fundraisers, such as the Wine and Canvas event coming up in October for the Owosso football team. Wine and Canvas charges $36, and the fundraiser charges a small, additional fee. The only money the Sideline gets from these events comes from participants’ food and drink orders, which Reyna said they often put a portion of the sales towards the fundraiser.
