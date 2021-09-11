OVID — The 2021 Ovid Carriage Days celebration began Friday with music, food vendors, rides for kids, a chili cook-off and other events after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Friday’s events took place downtown and included numerous attractions for children, including rides, a balloon artist, and face painting.
Arts and craft vendors also set up downtown, and the Ovid Public Library held a used book sale.
Numerous residents also held garage sales, which lasted all day Friday and will continue until Sunday.
The festival continues today and lasts until Sunday night. Some events scheduled for today and Sunday include a pancake breakfast at the Lions Hall, a parade at 11 a.m. today, kid’s tractor pull at noon today, a BBQ rib cook-off, a car show at 10 a.m. Sunday, an open house at the Historical Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, along with rides and concessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.