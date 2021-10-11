OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center, in partnership with Shiawassee Council on Aging, is offering October SMARTS classes for seniors.
The cost is $3 per class for Shiawassee County seniors. Call SAC at (989) 723-8354 to sign up or for more information.
Classes include:
n From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Durand Senior Center, Fall is in the Air. Create a fall wall hanging/banner on burlap.
n From 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at at the Owosso Senior Center, Georgia O’Keefe-style Autumn Leaves in watercolor.
n From 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Shiawassee Arts Center, Celebrating International Artist Day.
