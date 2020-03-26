OWOSSO — The Argus-Press, in partnership with Capitol Bowl, Chip’s Place and NCG Cinema, is sponsoring an Easter coloring contest for children age 12 and under.
The entry picture will be available in Friday’s issue of The Argus-Press. Additional pages will be available via a dropbox at The Argus-Press, 201 E. Exchange St., Owosso, as well as online at argus-press.com.
For the contest, participants will be divided into four categories: 4 and younger, 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
The winner of the age 4 and younger and age 5-6 categories will receive a $25 gift card from NCG Cinema.
The winner of the age 7-9 and age 10-12 categories will receive a bowling package from Capitol Bowl.
The grand prize winner will receive a Chip’s Place gift card.
Submit completed pictures to The Argus-Press before 5 p.m. April 6. One entry per child will be accepted. Because of the current stay-at-home order in Michigan, people should mail entries if possible to the address above.
Winners will be announced in The Argus Press April 8.
