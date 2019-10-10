OWOSSO — Coffeehouse On the Square invites musicians, poets and other acts to join the lineup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 120 Goodhue St.
Two hours of songs and story are presented, while snacks, coffee and other beverages are served.
Local artists, including Owosso’s own Johnny Z will perform.
For more information, visit Facebook at CoffeehouseOnTheSquare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.