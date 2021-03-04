DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days Festival this week announced two candidates will compete for the Miss Railroad Days queen and attendant titles.
This year’s queen candidates are Shelby Leydig and Mia Coleman.
Miss Railroad Days queen and her attendant, the princess and prince will be announced at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at a crowning ceremony in the second-level grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Leydig is the daughter of Sam and Amy Leydig of Durand. She is 18 and a senior at Durand Area High School. She has two sisters: Sydney, 16 and Samantha, 13.
Shelby is involved in many activities, including volleyball, tennis, student government, National Honor Society and the Durand Rotary Club.
She volunteers as a bookkeeper for youth/middle/high school basketball and volleyball. She also is a stat keeper for varsity girls basketball, and is the youth/middle school assistant volleyball coach. She helps with concessions, lock-ins and school blood drives.
She is on the honor roll, received awards for Voice of Democracy, and a certificate of achievement for academic all-state.
After graduation, she hopes to attend college and eventually become a child psychologist.
Leydig is sponsored by Shaw’s Pharmacy.
Coleman is the daughter of Nicole and James Coleman of Durand. She is 17 and a junior at Durand Area High School. She has one older sister named Isabelle.
Mia is involved in many school activities including sideline cheer, tennis, and basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has lettered in academics, received an art award, as well as an award for zoology.
She volunteers at the VFW in her spare time.
After graduation, she plans on attending Grand Valley State University and enrolling in the school’s therapist program.
She is sponsored by the Durand VFW.
Candidates for Miss Railroad Days Queen and Attendant will be interviewed by a panel of judges and rated on their introduction, clarity of speech, poise, presentation, personality, and answers to questions posed by the judges. The Miss Railroad Days queen will receive a $1,000, and her attendant will receive a $500 scholarship, plus various gifts.
Miss Railroad Days queen, attendant, princess and prince will represent the festival from May 13-16. They will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year
