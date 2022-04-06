LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Singers, under the direction of Steven J. Easterling, will present “Broadway Melodies” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Singers will be performing “West Side Story” and many other Broadway tunes.
Both concerts will be performed in the new auditorium at Laingsburg High School, 8008 Woodbury Road. Admission is free and donations are appreciated.
