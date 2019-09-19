CHESANING — The Handmade Music Festival returns Sept. 27-28 at Showboat Park.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary The Beatles’ release of “Abbey Road,” Handmade Music has booked The Red Sea Pedestrians and The Corn Fed Girls to headline and perform the 1969 masterpiece in its entirety.
Overnight camping is included with weekend passes, and children under 12 are free, offering an affordable, family friendly getaway accessible to all of Michigan.
The event includes 15 Michigan acts, including The Gasoline Gypsies, Desmond Jones, Chirp, The Rupple Brothers, Charlie Millard Band, and Earth Radio, named “Emerging Artist of The Year” and awarded “Best Jazz Album of 2018” by WYCE at the 2019 Jammie Awards.
Handmade Music will benefit the CAER Center of Chesaning, which provides free clothing, household goods and food to area families. Donations by local residents and area churches help provide needed assistance in the community.
There will be vendors, food trucks, camping and other attractions.
For more information, visit handmademusicfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.